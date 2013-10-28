WARSAW Oct 28 Poland's first prime minister
after the fall of communism, Tadeusz Mazowiecki, died on Monday
at the age of 86, Polish media reported.
Mazowiecki, who emerged from Poland's dissident intellectual
tradition, was famously photographed making a victory sign after
his election for prime minister, which marked the beginning of
the end of 40 years of Cold War politics in Eastern Europe.
He was one of the architects of the "Round Table" talks,
which brought together the Soviet-installed communist
authorities and the opposition to pave the way for Poland's
peaceful transition to democracy in 1989.
"It is a shame that such person is passing away," Nobel
Peace Price laureate and former President Lech Walesa, who
appointed Mazowiecki as prime minister, told public broadcaster
TVP.
"Moreover, the Polish democracy is failing a little bit now
and we would need him here, but it seems that he is also needed
on the other side."
Leszek Miller, Poland's prime minister between 2001 and
2004, told public television: "I saw Tadeusz Mazowiecki for the
first time at the round table. He was very balanced, not keen on
escalating conflicts, caring and sober at analysis,"
At the round table talks, Miller represented the opposing,
Communist, camp.
Born in 1927, Mazowiecki also authored the "thick line"
concept under which lower-rank officials of the communist regime
could also work to the benefit of the newly-democratic Poland.
Some of Poland's rightist groups criticised him for this,
saying his approach allowed many communist officials avoid
responsibility for their wrong-doings before 1989.
As prime minister, he oversaw Poland's shock economic
therapy of early 1990s aimed at replacing the centrally
controlled communist economy with a free market and sought to
mend ties with Poland's neighbours, such as Germany.
Mazowiecki was a Catholic activist under communism and
joined the Solidarity trade union 1980 strikes in the Gdansk
shipyard offering support for the protesting workers from the
country's independent intellectuals.
Arrested in 1981 when the communist authorities declared
martial law to crush Solidarity, he became an adviser to the
union's charismatic leader Lech Walesa, later elected to become
Poland's first post-war non-communist president in 1990.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Karolina Slowikowska;
Editing by Alistair Lyon)