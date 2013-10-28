* Shy intellectual was Polish PM in tumultuous period
* Polish leaders, Merkel laud Mazowiecki's resolve
(Edits, adds Merkel)
By Dagmara Leszkowicz
WARSAW, Oct 28 Polish statesman Tadeusz
Mazowiecki, whose appointment in 1989 as the first non-communist
prime minister in the Soviet bloc helped usher in democratic
change across eastern Europe, died on Monday aged 86.
Tributes poured in from Poland, Germany and beyond for the
shy former dissident intellectual who was famously photographed
making a victory sign in August 1989 after his appointment by
the Soviet-backed Polish president, General Wojciech Jaruzelski.
By the end of that year, the Berlin Wall had fallen,
communist regimes in Moscow's other satellite states had
collapsed and the Cold War division of the continent was over.
"It is a shame that such a person has passed away," Lech
Walesa, who replaced Jaruzelski as Poland's first postwar
non-communist head of state in 1990, told public broadcaster
TVP.
"Besides, Polish democracy is failing a bit these days and
we could do with him here, but it seems he is also needed on the
other side," added Walesa, a devout Catholic.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who grew up in communist
East Germany, praised Mazowiecki for his contribution to the
reunification of Europe and of Germany.
"With his tireless dedication to freedom and
self-determination, he made an unforgettable contribution to
overcoming authority and injustice and also to unifying Europe,"
Merkel said in a statement.
"As prime minister of Poland at a time when Germany was
undergoing big changes, he promoted and supported both the fall
of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of our country."
Jaruzelski, now aged 90, also praised his old adversary
Mazowiecki, with whom he negotiated Poland's transition from a
one-party state in the "Round Table Talks" that led to partially
free elections in June 1989 won by the Solidarity trade union.
"I have always admired his calmness, his resoluteness and
his decisiveness," Jaruzelski told TVP Info.
"THICK LINE"
Poland's current president, Bronislaw Komorowski, also paid
tribute to Mazowiecki's "wise and calm will", saying he had set
the course for Poland's democratic transformation.
As prime minister, Mazowiecki demonstrated his pragmatism
with his "thick line" concept whereby lower-ranking
communist-era officials could also work in the newly democratic
Poland.
Some of Poland's right-wing groups criticised him for this
approach, saying it allowed many communist officials to avoid
responsibility for their wrongdoing before 1989.
Mazowiecki oversaw Poland's "shock therapy" reforms that
entailed a rapid if wrenchingly painful transition from a
centrally planned command economy to a free market system in
which prices and wages are determined by supply and demand.
He also sought to improve ties with western Europe, paving
the way for Poland's eventual membership of NATO and the
European Union.
Born in 1927 in the central Polish town of Plock, Mazowiecki
was a Catholic journalist and activist under communism, joining
Solidarity's 1980 strike in the Gdansk shipyard and forging ties
between the protesting workers and anti-communist intellectuals.
Arrested in 1981 when the communist authorities declared
martial law to crush Solidarity, he became an adviser to Walesa,
the union's charismatic leader.
After his stint as prime minister ended in 1991, Mazowiecki
remained active in Polish and European politics, championing
Poland's membership of Western clubs and European unification.
(Additional reporting by Karolina Slowikowska in Warsaw and
Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Gareth Jones)