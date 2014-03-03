Australia share gains led by banks, telcos; NZ lowest close in 3 weeks
April 20 Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as bargain hunters bought stocks that were battered in the last few sessions.
WARSAW Mar 3 Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, plans a dividend payout of 717 million zlotys ($235.07 million) or 17 zlotys per share from last year's profit, the bank said on Monday.
The payout proposed by mBank's management board has been approved by its supervisory board, but needs clearance from a shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 31.
The bank paid out 10 zlotys per share a year ago. ($1 = 3.0502 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Christian Lowe)
April 20 Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as bargain hunters bought stocks that were battered in the last few sessions.
April 20 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company: