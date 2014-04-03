BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 million
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million
WARSAW, April 3 Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.
"Board of mBank granted its consent to conduct activities aimed at the selection of a ... partner for the bank in insurance within the mBank Group," mBank said in a statement.
Earlier this year, the bank said it would decide on a possible sale of its insurance arm in the second half of 2014, after media reports said mBank had already sent out invitations to potential bidders.
Poland's state-controlled PZU, eastern Europe's No.1 insurer, has been tipped as potentially interested.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON, April 21 Britons' expectations for house prices for the coming year remain subdued following last year's Brexit vote, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.