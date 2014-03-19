WARSAW, March 19 The Polish unit of France's Orange will work with mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, to provide mobile financial services, both companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Orange and mBank want to create a mobile retail bank for smartphone and tablet users under the Orange brand in the second half of 2014.

The companies declined to offer any financial details. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska, editing by David Evans)