WARSAW Feb 6 Polish lender mBank
reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit,
above market forecasts, helped by higher fees and smaller that
expected impairments, it said on Thursday.
The German Commerzbank unit said its net profit
stood at 314 million zlotys ($101.42 million) compared with 295
million zlotys expected by analysts.
mBank followed suit after Spain's Banco Santander
local unit BZ WBK and Portuguese Millennium bcp
Bank Millennium also showed year-on-year
profit growth.
Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign
players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of
their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding
them from trouble with strict regulations.
($1 = 3.0961 Polish zlotys)
