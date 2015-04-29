(Repeats with new USN)
WARSAW, April 29 Poland's fourth-largest lender
by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday a 25-percent
rise in first-quarter net profit, as the sale of the insurance
business more than offset lower interest rates.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said
its net profit stood at 381 million zlotys ($104.54 million)
compared with 346 million expected by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
MBank is a third bank in a row after Santander's BZ
WBK and BCP's Millennium, whose
results beat expectations.
($1 = 3.6447 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)