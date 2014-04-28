BRIEF-CI FINANCIAL AMENDS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
WARSAW Apr 28 Polish lender mBank reported a 4-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as higher fees offset lower interest income revenues, it said on Monday.
The German Commerzbank's unit said its net profit stood at 338 million zlotys ($111.1 million) compared with 334 million expected by analysts.
Poland's fourth largest bank is the first major local lender to present its first-quarter results. ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a vote this week in the House of Representatives on legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system even as Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.