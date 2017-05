People demonstrate against new restrictions for media at the Polish Parliament in front of the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 16, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via REUTERS

People demonstrate against new restrictions for media in Polish Parliament in front of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship office in Krakow, Poland December 16, 2016. The projection on the building reads, 'Free Media Free Poland'. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

People demonstrate against new restrictions for media in Polish Parliament in front of the Law and Justice (PiS) headquaters in Gdansk, Poland December 16, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Bartosz Banka/via REUTERS

People demonstrate against new restrictions for media at the Polish Parliament in front of the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland December 16, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Franciszek Mazur/via REUTERS

Polish opposition parliamentarians protest against the rules proposed by the head office of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, that would ban all recording of parliamentary sessions except by five selected television stations and limits the number of journalists allowed in the building, in the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland December 16, 2016. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS

WARSAW A protest by opposition lawmakers against a plan to curb media access to the Polish parliament brought the chamber to a halt and forced the postponement of a key budget vote on Friday.

The demonstration began when a lone MP ascended the parliamentary podium with a placard reading "free media" and was excluded from further debate or votes by the speaker, who is from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Other opposition members then joined him on the podium, chanting "free media" and "no censorship".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Andrew Roche)