Insurance company ratings firm ends AIG review, affirms ratings
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
WARSAW Feb 1 Polish lender Millennium said on Monday it would not pay a dividend for 2015, after reporting its net profit fell last year due to payments to bank guarantee and borrowers support funds, as well as record low interest rates.
The Portuguese BCP's arm did not pay a dividend for 2014 either. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
May 23 Insurance company ratings firm A.M. Best said on Tuesday it has removed American International Group Inc from a review it launched in January.
* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp. Announces 2017 first quarter financial results