WARSAW Jan 14 Portugal's Millennium bcp
could sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this year,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday without naming its
sources.
"Investments bankers are looking for potential buyers. This
is a kind of sale premarketing, as the Portuguese have not
formally signed any agreements", the daily quoted a banker as
saying
A Millennium spokesman in Poland declined to comment.
The daily said that Millennium was encouraged by the
successful initial public offer (IPO) of shares in Polish lender
Alior Bank in December, and named Poland's largest bank PKO BP
as a potential buyers.
The Portuguese lender previously considered selling the 66
percent-held Polish unit in 2011, as it was under pressure to
meet tough capital ratios imposed on Portuguese banks under the
country's 78 billion euro ($104.09 billion) bailout.
It decided however not to sell the Polish asset after
analyzing the bids.
