* Portugal bcp denies it plans to sell Bank Millennium
* Polish daily says bankers looking for potential buyers
(Adds bcp's comment, details, shares)
WARSAW/LISBON Jan 14 Portuguese bank Millennium
bcp denied a newspaper report on Monday that it was
looking to sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this
year after failing to find a buyer in 2011.
Polish Rzeczpospolita daily, citing unnamed sources,
reported that investment bankers for the Portuguese lender were
sounding out potential buyers for a possible deal later this
year.
"Millennium bcp's capitalization plan does not foresee the
sale of Millennium bank in Poland," a Millennium bcp spokesman
said.
Millennium bcp has a 66 percent stake in its Polish arm,
which has a total market value of 5.7 billion zlotys ($1.9
billion).
The bank, which was under pressure to meet tough capital
ratios imposed on lenders by the country's bailout, walked away
from its previous attempt to unload the Polish unit after
failing to get an acceptable offer.
Rzeczpospolita said Millennium bcp was encouraged to return
to the idea of selling the unit after a successful stock market
listing of Polish lender Alior Bank in December.
The newspaper named Poland's largest bank PKO BP as
a potential buyer, although the state lender could have a
difficult time winning approval from the competition office.
Shares in Millennium bcp rose 3.3 percent, while the Polish
unit was flat after early gains.
($1 = 3.0850 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Filipa Cunha-Lima in Lisbon and Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Erica Billingham)