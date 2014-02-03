WARSAW, Feb 3 Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, helped by higher net interest and commission income, as well as slightly lower impairments, it said on Monday. The Portuguese Millennium bcp unit said its net profit rose to 143 million zlotys ($45.4 million). Millennium followed suit after Spain's Banco Santander local unit BZ WBK also showed year-on-year profit growth. Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding them from trouble with strict regulations. ($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)