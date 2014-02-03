BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
WARSAW, Feb 3 Polish lender Bank Millennium reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, helped by higher net interest and commission income, as well as slightly lower impairments, it said on Monday. The Portuguese Millennium bcp unit said its net profit rose to 143 million zlotys ($45.4 million). Millennium followed suit after Spain's Banco Santander local unit BZ WBK also showed year-on-year profit growth. Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding them from trouble with strict regulations. ($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: