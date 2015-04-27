WARSAW, April 27 Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of Portugal's BCP, said it aims to improve its annual profits year on year, but cannot give a guidance for 2015, the bank's chief executive Joao Bras Jorge said on Monday.

Bras Jorge also said that Millennium does not plan a dividend payout from its 2014 profit, irrespective of the level of additional capital requirements, which are to be set by the Polish financial supervision authority.

Bras Jorge said the process of setting the requirements may last until the end of the year, which was the reason for Millennium's decision not to pay a dividend in 2015.

"Next year we can have a normal dividend," he told a news conference, adding he could not say whether the withheld profit for 2014 would boost next year's dividend payout. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)