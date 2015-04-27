WARSAW, April 27 Bank Millennium, the
Polish arm of Portugal's BCP, said it aims to improve
its annual profits year on year, but cannot give a guidance for
2015, the bank's chief executive Joao Bras Jorge said on Monday.
Bras Jorge also said that Millennium does not plan a
dividend payout from its 2014 profit, irrespective of the level
of additional capital requirements, which are to be set by the
Polish financial supervision authority.
Bras Jorge said the process of setting the requirements may
last until the end of the year, which was the reason for
Millennium's decision not to pay a dividend in 2015.
"Next year we can have a normal dividend," he told a news
conference, adding he could not say whether the withheld profit
for 2014 would boost next year's dividend payout.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)