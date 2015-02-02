BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
WARSAW Feb 2 Portuguese BCP's Polish arm Bank Millennium said on Monday that it planned to maintain the dividend policy that assumes payouts of 35-50 percent of annual profits.
Millennium added in its strategy for 2015-2017 that it targets ROE (return on equity) at 13-14 percent, and costs to income ratio at 45-47 percent. It also wants to increase the number of retail clients to 1.6 million in a 38-million country.
Millennium, which earlier on Monday beat market expectations with its fourth-quarter net profit rise of 10.5 percent, also said it wanted to maintain its strategy of organic growth. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.