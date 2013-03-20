BRIEF-L Brands says May sales fell 5 pct to $774.3 mln
* L Brands Inc - company reported net sales of $3.211 billion for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent
WARSAW, March 20 Rescue workers have reached all the workers who were trapped underground at a copper mine in southern Poland and are bringing them to the surface, a spokesman for mine operator KGHM said on Wednesday.
The spokesman said there were 19 miners, not 18 as the operator had previously said. He said they were all alive and were undergoing medical checks as they come to the surface.
* L Brands Inc - company reported net sales of $3.211 billion for 17 weeks ended may 27, 2017, a decrease of 6 percent
* Q3 revenue $103.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.3 million