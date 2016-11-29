WARSAW Nov 29 Several miners are missing after
an underground earthquake occurred at the Rudna mine in
Polkowice in southwestern Poland, TVN24 private broadcaster
reported on Tuesday.
Seven people are still underground, according to state
broadcaster TVP Info.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurred after 2100
local time (2000 GMT). Several injured people were already
transported to the hospital, but rescuers are still searching
for other miners underground, according to TVN24.
"There were 16 people in the danger zone. Some of them were
walked out," a spokeswoman for the company was quoted as saying
by RMF RM private radio.
The mine belongs to copper producer KGHM.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; additional reporting by Marcin
Goclowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)