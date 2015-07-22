WARSAW, July 22 Polish copper miner KGHM , utility PGE and chemicals firm Grupa Azoty have offered to contribute to a state-run fund which will be used, in part, to bail out troubled coal miners, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

According to the sources, PGE tentatively offered a combination of cash and its telecom arm Exatel as its contribution to the 6 billion zloty ($1.59 billion) fund, which is being created at the initiative of the government.

KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, offered spa resorts in Poland which are controlled by its investment fund for non-core assets, the sources said. They said Azoty was also to offer assets.

The sources said that the negotiations were still underway and that proposals from the companies could change.

PGE and Azoty declined to comment on the issue. A KGHM spokesman said the company was considering transferring some non-production assets to the government-created fund, but did not give the value or say what they were.

"KGHM, as a national champion, understands the need to support Polish economic entities on reasonable business terms," the spokesman said.

Two of the sources said the government was also in talks with the country's No.1 oil refiner, PKN Orlen, about contributing to the 6 billion zloty fund. PKN was not available to comment. ($1 = 3.7630 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)