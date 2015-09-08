WARSAW, Sept 8 The Polish government approved on
Tuesday a plan to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG
, utility PGE and insurer PZU into an
investment fund that will use them as collateral to raise cash
for troubled miner Kompania Weglowa.
On Monday, the Treasury Ministry asked the cabinet to
approve the transfer of a 2 percent stake in PGNiG, a 1 percent
stake in PGE and a 1 percent stake in PZU to the
state-controlled TF Silesia fund.
The Ministry said the stakes were worth a combined 1.4
billion zlotys ($370 million) and that it did not expect the
fund to sell them on the market, but use them as collateral to
obtain loans.
These would be used to aid Kompania Weglowa, which sustained
a 1.13 billion zlotys loss last year and continued to lose money
in the first half of 2015.
Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's biggest coking coal
producer, has been trying to restructure but has struggled to
find investors.
The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys of capital from
new investors, 1.2 billion zlotys of which is to come from the
Silesia fund and the rest from another state-run fund FIPP.
($1 = 3.7810 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)