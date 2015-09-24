(Adds details, background)
WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland has withdrawn a rescue
plan for coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) as the European
Commission (EC) is unlikely to approve it, the treasury ministry
said on Thursday.
The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to
transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, utility
PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund
that would use those stakes as collateral to raise cash for KW.
"The EC signalled there is high risk of launching a probe
against Poland due to illegal public aid," the treasury ministry
said in a statement, confirming what a source familiar with the
situation earlier told Reuters.
The treasury said launching the probe could mean that the EC
would expect the transaction to be cancelled, which could in
turn result in KW's bankruptcy.
The ministry added that since KW supplies around half of the
coal burnt in the country's power stations, its collapse could
be a threat to the functioning of Poland's electricity system.
Analysts said the government would likely not allow KW's
bankruptcy ahead of parliamentary elections set for October,
since it needs to attract votes from miners in their stronghold
of the Silesia region in the south of Poland.
Yet a miners' strike may prove unavoidable, given major
trade unions had already threatened protests from October if the
government fails to find investors for KW by the end of
September as promised in a January agreement.
The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys ($399 million) of
capital from new investors, with 800 million needed by the end
of this year.
KW is working on a bridge financing deal through prolonging
a "standstill" agreement with the banks, aiming to win more time
to find investors.
The treasury noted a recent offer by state-run power firm
Enea to buy Bogdanka, arguing this proved
that merging a power and a mining company could be viable.
The ministry had already tried to lure power companies into
investing in KW, but the utilities refused to do so, fearing
they might be accused of acting against their interests after
the election.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)