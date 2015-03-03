WARSAW, March 3 Poland's government has forced
the resignation of another top mining executive, sources said,
siding with unions once again to end the latest stand-off over
working conditions that are bringing the country's biggest
mining firms to their knees.
Poland produces more coal than any other country in the
European Union, but the sector is making huge losses because of
Communist-era practices that in conjunction with a collapse in
global prices mean it now costs more to produce a tonne of coal
in Poland than it brings on the open market.
Two major firms in the sector, Europe's biggest coal
producer Kompania Weglowa, and coking coal producer JSW
, said earlier this year they were close to collapse.
Nonetheless in January the government - which is facing
national elections in October and needs miners' voters from
their stronghold, Silesia, to win - stepped in to side with
unions protesting restructuring plans at Kompania Weglowa.
In February, according to three sources with knowledge of
cost-cutting negotiations at JSW, the government intervened
there too, backing striking union leaders and withdrawing its
support for JSW chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski.
"It's an open secret that he was pressed to resign by the
government," said a source close to the company, who spoke to
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Separately, a government source who spoke on condition of
anonymity told Reuters that the government, despite initially
supporting Zagorowski, changed its mind because it feared the
standoff could slip out of control.
Asked whether the government had pressed Zagorowski to
resign, the source said: "Yes, there was no (other) solution."
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz's centre-right government has
stakes of 55 and 100 percent in JSW and Kompania. A spokeswoman
for the Treasury Ministry, which oversees the state's stakes in
Polish companies, said the resignation was Zagorowski's
individual decision.
Zagorowski told Reuters: "There was no pressure from the
government on me to resign."
REVERED INDUSTRY, OLD PRACTICES
The government has acknowledged the need for deep reform if
mining companies are to survive. Last year it appointed Wojciech
Kowalczyk, a former Citibank and Merrill Lynch executive, to
lead a nationwide restructuring of the industry.
In January he announced a restructuring plan for Kompania
Weglowa, which included closing four of its fourteen mines,
resulting in the loss of 5,000 jobs, saying the company could
not otherwise keep going. Kompania employs 49,000 people in
total, accounting for around half of all workers in the
country's mining sector.
After unions protested the government said it would not shut
the four mines down, but restructure them and possibly later
sell them to an investor. As a result, the remaining part of the
company will operate without the burden of loss-making mines,
possibly with power firms as new shareholders.
Explaining the government's decision, Witold Orlowski, a
member of the prime minister's advisory Economic Council, said:
"As long as mines are in the public sector and the unions'
privileges are inviolable, there will always be a temptation to
shift the costs of not restructuring the mining sector to the
rest of society."
Silesia, which brings about 100,000 votes from miners and
their families, will be a key region to win in the coming
parliamentary election, given that Prime Minister Kopacz's Civic
Platform is currently neck and neck in polls with main
right-wing opposition party Law and Justice.
In Poland, organized labour is revered because of the role
of Solidarity shipyard workers in overthrowing Communist rule:
Mining unions have their own uniforms and medals, and each year
on the industry's annual holiday it is customary for the prime
minister to sing traditional songs with miners.
The working practices that govern the mining industry are
based on a charter adopted in 1981. While most mines operate
seven days a week, Poland's only operate six days a week and
anyone working on Saturdays gets double pay.
Miners get 7 tonnes of free coal a year, or the equivalent
in cash, and have their own special social security and pension
system. They also get a bonus on the miners' annual holiday.
Those generous pay and benefits are starting to bite since
the price of coking coal has collapsed by 60 percent from 2011
and hard coal by 40 percent.
Poland is having to pour money into the industry in order to
keep it functioning, something that is taking the gloss off the
country's 'economic miracle' - a post-financial crisis
export-led boom in growth helped by a weak zloty and strong
domestic demand.
The country is forecasting GDP growth of 3.4 percent in 2015
against 3.3 percent in 2014.
CLASHES
Among the cost-cutting measures proposed by JSW's CEO
Zagarowski, one of the most hotly contested was that miners
could agree to work on Saturdays at a regular rate, and not for
the overtime rate which cost the company twice as much.
The strike at JSW lasted three weeks.
By Monday Feb. 16, the unions had agreed to many of the cost
cuts, but not the Saturday working, despite an offer from
Zagorowski that he would quit if the unions agreed all measures
and went back to work.
One source close to the company, and another from within it,
told Reuters that at that point government representatives gave
Zagorowski the choice of stepping down immediately or being
fired at a meeting of the firm's supervisory board. Zagorowski
stepped down before the sides reached agreement on Saturday
working.
He told Reuters that the standoff had still produced
positive results because it forced the unions to start a debate
about reform, and agree to some changes. The company says
approved cost-cutting measures should result in combined savings
of 515 million zlotys ($139.19 million) in 2015 and 2016.
Miroslaw Taras, former CEO at Kompania Weglowa, told Reuters
in an interview that the government had not been prepared to
face down the unions at his company.
"What was missing was determination. I needed support and
concrete decisions from the government, but I did not receive
the support at that time".
He now holds out little hope for Kompania, saying the
compromise agreement will not rescue it.
"It is only a deferred sentence," he said.
