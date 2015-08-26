WARSAW Aug 26 Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Wednesday she expected the treasury ministry to present a detailed plan for the troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa in the coming days.

Polish mining trade unions threatened on Tuesday with possible strikes from October if the government failed to find investors for Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal miner. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)