WARSAW, March 2 Polish coal producer Kompania Weglowa is to cut costs, boost output and strengthen its finances as part of a government restructuring plan to help the company produce a core profit of 2 billion zlotys ($540.42 million) in 2017.

The government's original plan to overhaul the European Union's biggest coal producer ran into difficulties in January when unions protested against mine closures.

Under the latest plan, Kompania Weglowa will transfer some of its more heavily loss-making mines to a special restructuring company. The rest will operate as a new entity known as Nowa Kompania Weglowa.

Nowa Kompania Weglowa will aim to increase coal sales to 28.5 million tonnes per year in 2017, compared to 23 million in 2014 and 29.6 million forecast for 2015.

Production costs are expected to fall to around 200 zlotys ($54) per tonne from more than 300 zlotys currently. The state-owned company aims to increase core profit to around 2 billion zlotys in 2017, it said on Monday.

"We are working on details concerning the improvement in the work effectiveness," Kompania CEO Krzysztof Sedzikowski told a news conference. There is a willingness to introduce a six-day working week, but due to excess production in Poland it will not be introduced in all mines, he said.

Kompania said it had a cash loss of 2.4 billion zlotys in 2014, with almost 4 billion zlotys in debt. It has cash from the sale of four mines to a state-controlled firm Weglokoks, but will face a cash deficit of 950 million zlotys by mid year.

The company will hold talks with banks and potential investors based on its business plan presented on Monday. It hopes this will help secure financing in the second half of this year and early 2016. The company will be looking to tap markets for 2 billion zlotys worth of financing.

Some of this money may come from Poland's biggest power producers, which could take stakes in the New Kompania Weglowa.

Polish Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said at Monday's news conference he expected to short-list investors ready to invest in Nowa Kompania Weglowa.

"By the end of April, beginning of May, we would like to have a short list of investors interested (in the Nowa Kompania Weglowa). We also talk to strategic investors," Kowalczyk said.

Ultimately, the company's financial structure will include 1.4 billion zlotys in debt and 2 billion zlotys of capital. ($1 = 3.7008 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)