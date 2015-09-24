WARSAW, Sept 24 The Polish treasury ministry has
withdrawn a rescue plan for coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) as
the European Commission is unlikely to approve it, a source
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to
transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, utility
PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund
that would use those stakes as collateral to raise cash for KW.
But the Commission will likely oppose the plan since it does
not assume the participation of any private company, the source
said.
"There were suggestions from the Commission that the plan
would be considered as illegal public help," the source said.
"There was a threat that the EC would demand the return of the
money as soon as in October, which could result in an
uncontrolled bankruptcy of KW."
The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys ($399 million) of
capital from new investors, with 800 million needed by the end
of this year.
The treasury is now working on a new plan, which could help
raise the funds needed to survive by the first quarter, the
source said, adding in the meantime the ministry and KW will
continue looking for investors, but only after parliamentary
elections in October.
The treasury was not immediately available for comment.
