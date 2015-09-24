WARSAW, Sept 24 The Polish treasury ministry
confirmed on Thursday it has withdrawn a rescue plan for coal
miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) as the European Commission is
unlikely to approve it.
The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to
transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, utility
PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund
that would use those stakes as collateral to raise cash for KW.
"The EC signalled there is high risk of launching a probe
against Poland due to illegal public aide," the treasury
ministry said in a statement confirming an earlier Reuters
report.
The ministry said the KW's management board is working to
secure bridge financing instead to help it survive until it
restarts the look-out for an investor.
