WARSAW, Sept 24 The Polish treasury ministry confirmed on Thursday it has withdrawn a rescue plan for coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) as the European Commission is unlikely to approve it.

The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, utility PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund that would use those stakes as collateral to raise cash for KW.

"The EC signalled there is high risk of launching a probe against Poland due to illegal public aide," the treasury ministry said in a statement confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The ministry said the KW's management board is working to secure bridge financing instead to help it survive until it restarts the look-out for an investor. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)