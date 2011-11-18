WARSAW Nov 18 Poland estimates that the
planned mining tax will bring around 2 billion zlotys ($611.8
million) of budget revenue annually, finance ministry
spokeswoman Malgorzata Brzoza said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski
told Reuters that Poland may implement a new mining tax as soon
as the second quarter of next year.
The plans sent shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM
down 13.5 percent on Friday.
($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Marcin Goettig)