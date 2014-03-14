(.)

WARSAW, March 14 Marek Sawicki of Polish junior coalition party PSL could replace party colleague Stanislaw Kalemba as the country's agriculture minister, he was quoted as saying on Friday.

"There is a proposal ... For it to become fact, a signing from party authorities is needed, and of course a decision by the prime minister and president," state agency PAP quoted Sawicki from his interview for a public radio.

"I agreed," he added.

The straight swap of one PSL member for another in the post removes any threat of a split inside the ruling coalition in the near future.

Kalemba stepped down on Thursday over problems with compensating farmers hit by concerns that African swine fever (ASF) could spread from wild boars to farmed pigs.

Sawicki was previously agriculture minister between 2007 and 2012.