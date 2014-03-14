(.)
WARSAW, March 14 Marek Sawicki of Polish junior
coalition party PSL could replace party colleague Stanislaw
Kalemba as the country's agriculture minister, he was quoted as
saying on Friday.
"There is a proposal ... For it to become fact, a signing
from party authorities is needed, and of course a decision by
the prime minister and president," state agency PAP quoted
Sawicki from his interview for a public radio.
"I agreed," he added.
The straight swap of one PSL member for another in the post
removes any threat of a split inside the ruling coalition in the
near future.
Kalemba stepped down on Thursday over problems with
compensating farmers hit by concerns that African swine fever
(ASF) could spread from wild boars to farmed pigs.
Sawicki was previously agriculture minister between 2007 and
2012.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)