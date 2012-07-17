WARSAW, July 17 Poland's agricultural minister
Marek Sawicki said he will resign on Wednesday over alleged
irregularities in the ministry's agency responsible for
disbursing European Union farm subsidies.
Media released a film showing the former head of the
Agriculture Market Agency (ARR) Wadyslaw Lukasik discussing
irregularities in the agency.
"I would like to call to the authorities, the prosecution,
the anti-corruption bureau and media for a quick clarification
of the allegations," Sawicki, a leading member of the junior
coalition partner Peasants Party (PSL), was quoted as saying by
the gazeta.pl website.
He has led the ministry for more than 4 years, after the
government coalition - led by the Civic Platform (PO) - won its
second term last year.
Sawicki did not answer his phone when Reuters tried to
contact him for further comment.