U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
WARSAW, June 12 The latest cut in Polish interest rates has a negative impact on the creditworthiness and profitability of the country's banks, with market leaders PKO BP and Pekao particularly affected, Moody's rating agency said on Wednesday.
Poland's central bank has cut interest rates to a series of all-time lows, knocking 200 basis points off its main rate since November in a bid to revive a stagnant domestic economy.
"Low interest rates are credit negative for Poland's largest deposit-funded banks because they shrink net interest margins and reduce profitability," Moody's said.
"We expect that the latest rate reduction will result in a 10-20 basis-point contraction in banks' interest margins. The leading banks ... are likely be most affected by the rate adjustment owing to their reliance on net interest income." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.
TORONTO, March 30 An Ontario court judge on Thursday approved the sale of a downtown Toronto hotel and condominium high-rise bearing U.S. President Donald Trump's name to the tower's main debt holder, according to documents posted on the receiver's website.