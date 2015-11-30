WARSAW Nov 30 Any serious discussion on Poland's adoption of the euro currency is possible only once the euro zone fixes its own problems, the deputy prime minister in charge of developing Poland's economy, Mateusz Morawiecki, said in an interview.

Morawiecki told Monday's edition of the Do Rzeczy weekly that the Polish zloty currency was a good buffer for the economy, as, when it weakens, it supports exporters.

"We will be able to seriously discuss it (euro adoption) once the euro zone handles its problems," Morawiecki said.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party that formed Poland's new government this month has said the country could join the euro zone, once Poles earn as much as their German neighbours.

Morawiecki also said he would like to see Polish capital taking over the majority of Polish banks from foreign investors, but the process could turn out to be very expensive, making it necessary to calculate whether it was worth carrying out.