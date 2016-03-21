WARSAW, March 21 The Polish government's plans
to convert mortgages denominated in foreign currencies into
zlotys should not cost the banks more than $2.7 billion, a
deputy prime minister was quoted on Monday as saying, signalling
a likely watering down of the bill.
Last week Poland's financial watchdog had estimated the
costs to the banks of a mortgage conversion bill proposed by
President Andrzej Duda at $18 billion. The central
bank had previously put the costs at around $11.6 billion while
analysts estimated the figure at $9.3 billion.
"In my opinion, the conversion costs should not exceed
around 10 billion zlotys ($2.7 billion) and should be spread
over several years," Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin told
Interia.pl portal.
"I think that creating the possibility of converting at
least some loans is a must, but there is scope for a discussion
at what exchange rate it should be done," said Gowin, who is
also science minister in the conservative Law and Justice party
(PiS) government.
Duda and the government want to help more than half a
million Poles who hold some 172 billion zlotys worth of
mortgages denominated in foreign exchange, mostly Swiss francs.
The figure is equal to 36 percent of all Polish mortgage lending
and almost 10 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP).
Most of the loans were taken out before the 2008 global
financial crisis to benefit from low Swiss interest rates but
have become much more expensive to service as the franc has
risen by more than 80 percent against the zloty since then.
Separately, Moody's rating agency said on Monday the bill on
coverting foreign currency mortgages would probably not be
implemented in its current version, given the significant
negative effect it could have on banks.
"Nonetheless, given the social significance of the foreign
currency mortgages, it is likely that banks will have to bear
some costs to eliminate the risk to borrowers," Moody's said in
a statement.
Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by
foreign groups such as Spain's Santander, Austrian
Raiffeisen, Germany's Commerzbank, and
Portuguese BCP.
($1 = 3.7774 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Marcin
Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)