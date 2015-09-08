WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland's junior coalition partner the Polish Peasant Party (PSL), still wants banks to cover the bulk of costs of converting Swiss-franc mortgages into zlotys, a PSL parliamentarian said on Tuesday.

PSL, whose stance will be key when parliament votes again on the bill, wants the lower house, or Sejm, to reject the upper house's amendments on converting Swiss franc mortgages.

Last week the upper house, the Senate, restored the bill to its original form, meaning the costs would be divided equally between banks and clients.

"Our suggestion is that in this situation, one has to address the mortgage holders and not the banks. Our stance is to reject the Senate's amendments," PSL's Genowefa Tokarska said.

Last week Gazeta Wyborcza daily said that parliament may not have time to approve the draft law before elections in October. "I have doubts whether this issue will be settled by the end of the parliament's term," Tokarska told Reuters.

The draft bill on converting the mortgages was unexpectedly amended in early August in the Sejm, with the help of votes from PSL, effectively almost doubling the cost of the conversion for banks to an estimated 22 billion zlotys ($5.8 billion).

The amendment was subsequently rejected by the upper house of parliament, dominated by the ruling Civic Platform (PO), and a bill dividing costs of conversion equally between lenders and borrowers will now face a vote in the Sejm again.

Swiss franc mortgages have become a focal point of campaigning before the Oct. 25 parliamentary election. There are about 550,000 such mortgages in Poland, a country of 38 million.

They were taken out to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc, causing the value of the loans to soar. ($1 = 3.7928 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dominic Evans)