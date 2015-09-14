WARSAW, Sept 14 Banks could face a bill of more than $5.9 billion under a draft bill which Poland's president plans to send to parliament after October's general election, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported on Monday.

President Andrzej Duda wants banks' clients to have the right to convert the mortgages at the rate from when the mortgage was taken, the newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying.

More than 500,000 Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs mostly in 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates.

However, the zloty has fallen by about 95 percent since, partly due to a move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its cap on the franc's exchange rate in January, trapping Polish owners in homes valued well below their zloty market prices.

With a general election set for this year, politicians have moved to assist mortgage holders. Their most costly proposal calls for converting the loans into zlotys at historical rates with banks shouldering 90 percent of the cost.

This idea was rejected by the upper house of parliament.

Last week, parliament speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said that she saw passing any bill on Swiss-franc loans before the October election as unrealistic.

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, president Duda, elected this year, would present the bill to the new parliament. Polls show it may be led by Duda's conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

($1 = 3.7061 zlotys)