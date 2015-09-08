WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland should return to an original plan of converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys, dividing the cost equally between banks and borrowers, said Agriculture Minister Marek Sawicki, a key member of the junior coalition party.

A bill on converting the mortgages was unexpectedly amended in early August in parliament's lower house, the Sejm, effectively almost doubling the cost of the conversion for banks to an estimated 22 billion zlotys ($5.8 billion).

Originally submitted by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, the bill was amended with the help of votes from Sawicki's PSL, a junior coalition partner in the government.

The amendment was subsequently rejected by the upper house of parliament, dominated by PO, and a bill dividing costs of conversion equally between lenders and borrowers will now face a vote in the Sejm again.

Sawicki, one of PSL's leaders, told Reuters in an interview that if the bill proceeds, the PSL caucus should, in his view, back the original 50/50 split of conversion costs proposed by PO.

"In my opinion, if we're not helping zloty-denominated mortgage holders (as well), then we can't put the entire burden of helping Swiss franc mortgage holders on banks," Sawicki said, referring to concerns that banks would increase fees for all clients to offset the cost of franc mortgage conversions.

"I think that if we're going to implement this bill, then we should return to the 50/50 split."

Swiss franc mortgages have become a focal point of campaigning before the Oct. 25 parliamentary election. There are about 550,000 such mortgages in Poland, a country of 38 million.

They were taken out to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc, causing the value of the loans to soar.

