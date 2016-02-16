WARSAW Feb 16 Polish ruling party nominated Jerzy Zyzynski as its candidate to the central bank's rate-setting panel, Law and Justice (PiS) party's parliamentary caucus leader Ryszard Terlecki said on Tuesday.

The eurosceptic PiS, together with its ally president Andrzej Duda, are to replace all but one 10-strong Monetary Policy Council members, most of them at the beginning of 2016.

The party replaced five MPC members already. Zyzynski will be the next one.

Markets expected that the new MPC may be more dovish than the previous one, but most new members signalled they saw no reason to cut rates further from their current all-time low of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)