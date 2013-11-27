(Adds detail)
By Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's No.3 cable operator
Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse
two years after it was delisted and after attempts to
find an investor stumbled over price, three sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband,
fixed line and mobile services to over 825,000 clients in
Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal
Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.
Plans to find a buyer failed, while Multimedia itself lost
out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top of a
market now led by Liberty Global's local unit UPC.
Together with UPC and Vectra, Multimedia control 70 percent
of Poland's cable market spanning around 400 players.
Technology and ownership changes make it ever harder to draw
lines between sections of the Polish telecoms, media and
technology sector, with cable operators facing growing
competition also from pay-TV platforms as well as telecoms
firms.
In the first nine months of this year, Multimedia's revenue
rose 3.3 percent to 524 million zlotys ($169 million), but net
profit fell by 38 percent to 22.8 million.
The sources did not provide any indication on the timeframe
under consideration for a potential stock market return.
Multimedia was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by Mark Potter)