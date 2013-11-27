(Adds detail)

By Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor stumbled over price, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed line and mobile services to over 825,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.

Plans to find a buyer failed, while Multimedia itself lost out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top of a market now led by Liberty Global's local unit UPC.

Together with UPC and Vectra, Multimedia control 70 percent of Poland's cable market spanning around 400 players.

Technology and ownership changes make it ever harder to draw lines between sections of the Polish telecoms, media and technology sector, with cable operators facing growing competition also from pay-TV platforms as well as telecoms firms.

In the first nine months of this year, Multimedia's revenue rose 3.3 percent to 524 million zlotys ($169 million), but net profit fell by 38 percent to 22.8 million.

The sources did not provide any indication on the timeframe under consideration for a potential stock market return.

Multimedia was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Mark Potter)