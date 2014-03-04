WARSAW, March 4 Poland's No.3 cable operator
Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse
with a share offering worth up to 1 billion zlotys
($328 million) in the second quarter of this year, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable
market, plans a comeback two years after it was delisted and
after attempts to find an investor stumbled over price.
"Multimedia's owners may put a less-than-half stake on the
block, valuing the offer at less than 1 billion zlotys," one of
the sources said.
Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband,
fixed-line and mobile services to around 826,000 clients in
Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal
Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.
A subsequent search for a buyer failed and Multimedia itself
lost out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top
of a market now led by Liberty Global's local unit
UPC.
Together with UPC and Vectra - the market's No.2 -
Multimedia controls 70 percent of Poland's cable market spanning
around 400 players.
Technology and ownership changes have blurred the lines
between sections of the Polish telecoms, media and technology
sector, with cable operators facing growing competition also
from pay-TV platforms and telecoms firms.
Multimedia's revenue rose 2.0 percent last year to 699
million zlotys and adjusted net profit reached 71 million.
A spokesman for the company was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 3.0502 Polish zlotys)
