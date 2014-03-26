* Multimedia Polska says plans Warsaw bourse return in Q2
* To offer 49.2 pct of existing shares
* UBS to coordinate the offer, estimated to be worth up to
$329 mln
WARSAW, March 26 Poland's No.3 cable operator
Multimedia Polska confirmed it wants to return to the
Warsaw bourse in the second quarter, with a sale of up to 49.2
percent of existing shares, the company said on Wednesday.
UBS is the sole global coordinator, with UniCredit
and Raiffeisen Centrobank acting as joint
leads in the share offer, which Reuters sources earlier this
month estimated at up to 1 billion zlotys ($329 million).
Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband,
fixed-line and mobile services to around 826,000 customers in
Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal
Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.
A subsequent search for a buyer failed and Multimedia, which
controls 18 percent of the Polish cable TV market, itself lost
out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top of a
market now led by Liberty Global's local unit UPC.
Together with UPC and Vectra - the market's No.2 -
Multimedia controls 70 percent of Poland's cable market spanning
around 400 players.
Technology and ownership changes have blurred the lines
between sections of the Polish telecoms, media and technology
sector, with cable operators facing growing competition from
pay-TV platforms and telecoms firms.
Multimedia's revenue rose 2.0 percent last year to 699
million zlotys and adjusted net profit was 71 million.
($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)