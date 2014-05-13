WARSAW May 13 Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska will return to the Warsaw bourse in early June after the financial regulator approved a share offer expected to be worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($329 million), two sources told Reuters.

The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable market, said in March it planned a comeback three years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed over price.

The Polish financial regulator, KNF, approved the share offer on Tuesday.

"The road show among investors should start at the end of this week. The debut should take place in early June," one source with knowledge of the matter said.

A second source confirmed the move.

Multimedia wants to put on offer up to 49.2 percent of existing shares. Multimedia's revenue rose 2.0 percent last year to 699 million zlotys and adjusted net profit reached 71 million.

The operator, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile services to around 826,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.

A subsequent search for a buyer failed and Multimedia itself lost out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top of a market now led by Liberty Global's local unit UPC.

Together with UPC and Vectra - the market's No.2 - Multimedia controls 70 percent of Poland's cable market spanning around 400 players. ($1 = 3.0401 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Susan Thomas)