(Adds further details, background)
WARSAW May 29 Multimedia Polska,
Poland's third biggest cable telecoms operator, has called off
its planned return to the Warsaw stockmarket due to low
demand among potential investors, the group said in a statement.
Three years after de-listing it had planned to refloat with
this year's largest public share offer in Warsaw, initially
priced at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million), but met with
thin interest, as reported on Wednesday by Reuters.
Market sources said that Multimedia's previous de-listing
and subsequent struggles with finding an industry buyer had put
off investors.
The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable
market, offered almost half of its existing shares, sweetened
with proposals to pay out all of its annual profits in
dividends.
The operator provides digital television, broadband,
fixed-line and mobile services to about 826,000 customers in
Poland. It is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal
Ozechov, who de-listed the group in 2011.
The company's previous quests to find a trade buyer have
stumbled over price. Multimedia itself lost out on acquisitions
that could have lifted it to the top of a cable market led by
UPC, part of U.S.-listed group Liberty Global.
Multimedia's revenue rose 2 percent last year to 699 million
zlotys, while net profit increased 44 percent to 71 million
zlotys.
($1 = 3.0551 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)