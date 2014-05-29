WARSAW May 29 Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska called off its planned comeback to the Warsaw bourse due to low demand among potential investors, the group said in a statement.

The news confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

Multimedia was seeking to return to the Warsaw bourse three years after it de-listed. The planned offer was as seen as this year's largest in Poland and was initially priced at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million). ($1 = 3.0551 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)