WARSAW May 28 Demand for shares in a planned
re-listing by Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska
has been low, and if the sale goes ahead it may be at
the minimum price, three market sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"The local demand was very low and foreign investors did not
flock either," one of the sources told Reuters. The final price
for the listing was scheduled to be set on Wednesday.
Neither the company nor the banks handling the offer were
immediately available for comment.
