WARSAW May 28 Demand for shares in a planned re-listing by Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska has been low, and if the sale goes ahead it may be at the minimum price, three market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The local demand was very low and foreign investors did not flock either," one of the sources told Reuters. The final price for the listing was scheduled to be set on Wednesday.

Neither the company nor the banks handling the offer were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)