* Permira, EQT, MEP interested in deal-sources
* No.3 Polish cable operator valued around 700 mln
euros-sources
* First round bids due next week
WARSAW/LONDON, July 10 Private equity groups and
local rival UPC are circling Multimedia Polska,
Poland's No.3 cable group which is up for sale with a price tag
of about 700 million euros ($861 million), sources close to the
deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
First round bids are due next week as the long-flagged
process gains momentum, the sources added.
Permira, EQT and Mid-Europa Partners (MEP) are considering
placing bids for Multimedia, controlled by co-chairmen Tomek
Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov who delisted the group from the
Warsaw stock exchange last year, the sources said.
The company has also attracted the attention of Liberty
Global's local unit UPC, which bought Poland's No.4
cable player Aster from MEP last year for 870 million zlotys
($253 million), after agreeing to sell off part of its network.
The UPC-Aster tie-up forged a player with a 30-percent
market share and 1.4 million customers.
Multimedia provides a combination of digital television,
broadband and fixed line and mobile services to more than
700,000 customers in Poland, where the cable market has grown at
an average 4 percent a year over the last five years.
The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 327 million zlotys
last year, with net profit at 102 million.
UPC, the private equity groups and JP Morgan, which is
running the deal for Multimedia, refused to comment.
Multimedia was not immediately available for comment.