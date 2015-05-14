GDYNIA, Poland May 14 In 1938, Zbigniew
Brzezinski, who would later be the U.S. National Security
Adviser to President Jimmy Carter, travelled with his parents on
an ocean liner from Gdynia, Poland to Canada.
He trod the black-and-white tiles in the main hall of the
old marine station, as did Witold Gombrowicz, an avant-garde
writer who left for Argentina in 1939, just before outbreak of
the World War Two, on the liner Chrobry.
They were just a few of the millions who set off from this
northern Polish Baltic Sea port to seek a better life in a
faraway land.
"Whenever we say that there are more than 20 million people
of Polish origin worldwide, that we are the sixth diaspora in
the world if it comes to the dispersion of the nation beyond the
borders of a country, these numbers are always surprising,"
Joanna Wojdyo, the press officer of the Emigration Museum in
Gdynia, told Reuters.
The museum, which will open on May 16, is the first in
Poland devoted solely to migration. However, the terms migration
and emigration are understood broadly by the creators of the
museum.
"The museum tells the story of emigration from the Polish
lands from the beginning of the 19th century to modern times.
So, firstly, there was not always a Polish state on the map,
therefore we talk about the Polish lands. Secondly, of course we
focus on Poles, and this is the main trend in this narrative,"
Wojdylo said.
"But we also talk about the migration of people not
necessarily of Polish ethnicity," she added.
The Emigration Museum is located in Gdynia's old marine
station, commissioned in 1933 and one of the pearls of the
architectonical modernism style.
The permanent exhibition in the former transit zone covers
three main topics: the journey and preparation for it, the
history of the marine station in Gdynia and the life of
emigrants abroad.
One of the main attractions is a large-scale reconstruction
of the ocean liner MS Batory, a meticulously recreated four-ton
model of a vessel in 1:10 scale.
There are also histories of the commerce that grew up around
emigration -- from the logistics companies to the smuggling of
the migrants -- an issue that is especially timely today when
people smugglers are moving thousands of illegal immigrants to
Europe.
Nearly 4,000 exhibits have been collected for the permanent
display, most of them donated.
"We received a piece of luggage and documents that belonged
to the mother of Chris Niedenthal," Wojdylo said, referring to
the British-Polish photographer who chronicled communist times
in Eastern Europe.
The exhibits also include the belongings of Polish settlers
in United States, Canada, Turkey, India, and even a Polish
community in Zimbabwe.
"There's also a very interesting collection of 39 Virgin
Mary pictures, each with detailed description of the family it
belonged to and to which country they had emigrated to," Wojdyo
said.
