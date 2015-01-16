JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South African media and internet group Naspers has no plans to sell its Polish e-commerce business Allegro, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Reuters reported this week that Cape Town-based Naspers was looking to sell its Polish operations, including Allegro, Eastern Europe's largest web auction service.

However, on Friday spokeswoman Meloy Horn said: "Allegro is a strong-performing, profitable e-commerce business and we have no plans to sell it". (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Goodman)