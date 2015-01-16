Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South African media and internet group Naspers has no plans to sell its Polish e-commerce business Allegro, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Reuters reported this week that Cape Town-based Naspers was looking to sell its Polish operations, including Allegro, Eastern Europe's largest web auction service.
However, on Friday spokeswoman Meloy Horn said: "Allegro is a strong-performing, profitable e-commerce business and we have no plans to sell it". (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 The take private of customer contact and conferencing services provider West Corp by Apollo Global Management, announced on May 9, will be financed with a US$2.7bn term loan B and a US$1.4bn bridge to unsecured bonds, sources said.