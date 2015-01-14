WARSAW Jan 14 South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern Europe's largest web auction service Allegro, aiming to focus on its faster-growing markets, sources said on Wednesday.

"The Allegro business has ripened. Naspers is looking to sell the whole lot," one market source told Reuters on a condition on anonymity.

Other source confirmed the news, listing among potentially interested Poland's largest web portals: Wp.pl and Onet.pl, which is controlled by Ringier Axel Springer - German publisher Axel Springer's joint venture with Swiss Ringier.

Neither Naspers, nor Allegro had any comment on the issue. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)