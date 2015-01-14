PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Jan 14 South African e-commerce and media firm Naspers is looking to sell its Polish operations, including Eastern Europe's largest web auction service Allegro, aiming to focus on its faster-growing markets, sources said on Wednesday.
"The Allegro business has ripened. Naspers is looking to sell the whole lot," one market source told Reuters on a condition on anonymity.
Other source confirmed the news, listing among potentially interested Poland's largest web portals: Wp.pl and Onet.pl, which is controlled by Ringier Axel Springer - German publisher Axel Springer's joint venture with Swiss Ringier.
Neither Naspers, nor Allegro had any comment on the issue. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.