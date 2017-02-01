BRUSSELS Feb 1 The Polish government has no plans to buy back more stakes in Polish companies from Western shareholders, but will look at market opportunities and consider offers if they are made, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

The conservative government has bought back, through state-controlled companies such as insurer PZU, shares in Poland's biggest private bank, Pekao SA, from Italy's UniCredit and a stake in the BPH bank from General Electric.

The transactions were in line with the nationalist-minded government's stance that it would like to see more Polish capital in the banking sector and the economy in general.

Asked if the Polish state, through the companies it controls, would consider further purchases in the banking sector or opportunities in the media sector, Morawiecki told reporters in Brussels:

"We look at ... opportunities which sometimes appear on the market. We neither stimulate them nor try to develop such opportunities."

He said the sales by UniCredit and General Electric had been prompted by the effects of the global economic crisis that began in 2008, which left many companies in difficulties but helped return ownership of banks back into Polish hands.

"As a result there was a 'domestication' of the banking sector, which makes me very happy, but we do not foresee any scenarios that on the horizon now there is another sector."

"If there are offers, then maybe our companies will take part in them. I will be equally happy if these are purely private Polish companies, with Polish capital, which want to take part in such actions of 'domesticating'," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)