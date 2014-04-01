WARSAW, April 1 Poland's Prime Minister Donald
Tusk said on Tuesday that the pace at which NATO increases its
military presence in Poland was unsatisfactory.
"We are gaining something step by step, but the pace of NATO
increasing its military presence for sure could be faster. You
remember the endless debates about the missile shield, with
mediocre results," Tusk told a press conference.
"This is a unsatisfactory result for us," he said,
commenting on earlier statements by Polish foreign minister, who
said he would be fully satisfied if NATO located two heavy
brigades in Poland.
"We will act to increase NATO military forces in Poland, but
we are aware that some time will pass before it becomes a fact,"
Tusk said.
