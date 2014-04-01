WARSAW, April 1 Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the pace at which NATO increases its military presence in Poland was unsatisfactory.

"We are gaining something step by step, but the pace of NATO increasing its military presence for sure could be faster. You remember the endless debates about the missile shield, with mediocre results," Tusk told a press conference.

"This is a unsatisfactory result for us," he said, commenting on earlier statements by Polish foreign minister, who said he would be fully satisfied if NATO located two heavy brigades in Poland.

"We will act to increase NATO military forces in Poland, but we are aware that some time will pass before it becomes a fact," Tusk said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)