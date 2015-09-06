(Adds comments from defence ministries in Norway and the
Netherlands, details, background)
WARSAW, Sept 6 Poland may join forces with other
NATO members such as Norway or the Netherlands to buy submarines
in a bid to cut costs, instead of buying them alone, Deputy
Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek said on Sunday.
The ministry had planned to buy three submarines with
delivery set for 2020-25 and at a cost of 7.5 billion zlotys
($2 billion) in a tender due to be launched at the start of this
year.
This was postponed when Poland decided to change the
contract specification to arm the fleet with manoeuvring
missiles.
"We are considering obtaining submarines, for instance
together with Norway or the Netherlands," Mroczek told state
news agency PAP.
He said work was being completed on the initial
specifications for the fleet. The aim of partnering up with NATO
members was to save on costs, PAP reported him as saying.
"From the point of view of the procedure and how we do it -
whether in one or two proceedings - will depend on if we buy the
submarines alone or as a joint project of two or more NATO
members," he said.
According to PAP, French industrial group DCNS, Swedish Saab
Kockums and German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
have shown interest in a tender for building the
submarines.
Poland's defence ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
Poland sped up a modernisation programme of its military
after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula last
year prompted great concern among NATO members in Eastern
Europe.
Earlier this year Poland announced it would buy Raytheon
Co's Patriot missiles from the United States and
provisionally selected French Airbus Group helicopters
in deals potentially worth $8 billion.
Asked to comment on the deputy minister's announcement,
Dutch Defence Ministry spokeswoman Lisa Hartog said the Dutch
government was in talks with countries that it cooperates with
on naval strategy on replacing its "Walrus" class submarines in
the coming years.
"What we're going to be doing, in concrete terms, will only
be decided toward the end of this year," Hartog told Reuters.
The Norwegian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Marita Wangberg
said Poland could potentially qualify as a partner in the
purchase of submarines.
"A future acquisition is yet to be decided, but as part of
the process, cooperation with other countries is being assessed.
In such cases Poland can be a relevant candidate," Wangberg
said.
($1 = 3.7870 zlotys)
