WARSAW, July 23 Polish cable operator Vectra
said on Wednesday it has increased its bid for a 33 percent
stake in telecommunication company Netia to 5.41 zlotys
($1.76) per share.
At the beginning of July, Vectra offered to buy the stake in
Poland's biggest independent telecom firm for 5.31 zlotys per
share, or 4 percent above the then market price.
On Wednesday, Vectra said it would offer 5.41 zlotys per
share from July 23-29 with the bid reduced to 5.11 zlotys per
share between July 30 and August 5.
The higher price values the whole company at 1.88 billion
zlotys, but is still 4 percent below Tuesday's closing price.
($1 = 3.0705 Polish Zlotys)
